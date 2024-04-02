Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On April 2

The world’s biggest bond market came under pressure and stocks erased gains as solid U.S. factory data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.31% and 0.01%, respectively, as of 11:48 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.68%.

Brent crude was trading 1.02% higher at $87.89 a barrel. Gold gained 0.37% to trade at $2,238.19 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third straight day on Monday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and banking stocks.

The NSE Nifty settled 135.10 points, or 0.61%, higher at 22,462.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.20 points, or 0.49%, to end at 74,014.55.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Monday after three consecutive sessions of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 522.3 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,208.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

On Monday, the Indian currency and bond markets remained closed.