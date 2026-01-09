Silver Defies Slump: MCX Rate Hits Rs 2.50 Lakh/Kg, Spot Up 6% On Week: Five Factors That Drove White Metal

Spot silver gained 1.4% to $77.96 per ounce and was on track to log a more than 7% weekly rise. Spot silver hit an all-time high of $83.62 on Dec. 29, 2025. The white metal has recorded its strongest annual gain in 2025, soaring over 147% on supply-demand imbalance and investor appetite.

Back home, silver futures hit Rs 2.50 lakh per kilogram-mark on the multi commodity exchange (MCX). MCX silver futures, due for a March 5 expiry, opened at Rs 2,44,455 per kg against a previous close of Rs 2,43,324 to gain 3% and hit an intraday high of Rs 2,50, 250 per kg during the session so far. The contracts hit an intraday low of Rs 2 43,670 per kg earlier.

Kotak Securities eyes a key support level of $76.58 for spot silver and resistance at $84.41. MCX silver futures has a key support at Rs 2,45,207 per kg and key resistance at Rs 2,67,345 per kg, as of Jan. 9, 2026.