'Rupee's Record Low Not A Big Concern': Neelkanth Mishra — 'Global Currency Debasement In 3-5 Years'

"We have to let go of the bravado that a strong currency means a strong economy. The currency is just a balancing factor," said Mishra. Temporarily much of FDI repatriation is happening. We used to see $20-25 billion of FDI repatriation about 4-5 years ago. That number is now $45 billion. So, we have a $20-25 billion extra outflow happening," said the economist.

However, as they get exits they are much more willing to bring money back as well, according to him. "In the financial services space, a lot of direct investments is starting to happen, but temporarily we have an issue of balance of payments," addressed Mishra. "As the balance-of-payments is not unduly stressed, the RBI should try to hold levels and its focus should be on just curtailing volatility as that can be particularly damaging."