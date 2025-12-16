Rupee Hits Fresh Record Low Amid Dollar Demand, Portfolio Outflows

The Indian rupee weakened to a fresh all-time low for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by strong dollar demand and continued portfolio outflows.

The currency slipped to 90.82 per dollar, breaking its previous record low of 90.7875 touched on Monday.

The rupee is among the worst-performing emerging market currencies globally this year, having fallen 6% against the dollar. The decline has been exacerbated by the impact of steep US tariffs on Indian exports and persistently weak portfolio inflows.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.