Explained: Rupee's Sharp Decline Against Dollar And What It Means Going Forward

One of the key factors weighing on the rupee is the delay in concluding the India–US trade deal. According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, the weakness in the rupee is not directly linked to the strength of the US dollar.

“The dollar index has eased from its recent highs after the Fed’s rate cut and softer US macro prints, indicating that global dollar momentum is actually weakening. Yet USDINR continues to stay elevated, and the key reason is the delay in the India–US trade deal,” Dasani said.

Markets had priced in progress on tariff rationalisation and improved market access, but the lack of a clear announcement has created a temporary sentiment overhang, he added.