Piyush Goyal To Meet Stakeholders To Streamline FDI, FII Processes

The discussions will revolve around potential changes in the existing FDI policy framework and broader strategies for boosting the nation's exports.

18 Nov 2025, 03:43 PM IST i
File image of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a FICCI event. (Photo credit: FICCI's YouTube Channel)
File image of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a FICCI event. (Photo credit: FICCI's YouTube Channel)
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was to meet with foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign institutional investment (FII) stakeholders to discuss strategies for making the processes related to overseas investments in India faster, smoother, and more efficient.

The minister is expected to interact with a diverse group of participants, including representatives from e-commerce firms, start-ups, venture capitalists, and various industry bodies.

(This is a developing story)

