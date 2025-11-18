Piyush Goyal To Meet Stakeholders To Streamline FDI, FII Processes

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was to meet with foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign institutional investment (FII) stakeholders to discuss strategies for making the processes related to overseas investments in India faster, smoother, and more efficient.

The discussions will revolve around potential changes in the existing FDI policy framework and broader strategies for boosting the nation's exports.

The minister is expected to interact with a diverse group of participants, including representatives from e-commerce firms, start-ups, venture capitalists, and various industry bodies.