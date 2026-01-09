Trump Aide's Portrayal Of Trade Talks With India 'Not Accurate', Says MEA

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's portrayal of trade talks with India is "not accurate", the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, during a press briefing.

The MEA reaction came after Lutnick blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delay in India-US trade deal, claiming that he "failed" to call US President Donald Trump to finalise the pact last year.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while noting that the ministry "has seen" Lutnick's remarks, said New Delhi and Washington were close to a trade deal on "several occasions" last year.

"The characterisation of these discussions, the reported remarks, is not accurate. We remain interested in a mutually beneficial trade deal between two complementary economies, and look forward to concluding it," Jaiswal said.

The MEA also pointed out that PM Modi and President Trump have spoken on the phone on eight occasions in 2025, covering various aspects of the India-US partnership.