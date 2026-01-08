Silver Outpaces Gold with 22% CAGR — What Does It Mean for Retailers?

Silver is emerging as the fastest-growing precious metal in consumer portfolios — and not just because of a recent price spike. According to Deloitte’s jewellery industry report, silver prices have grown at a compound annual rate of about 22% over the past five years, outpacing gold’s roughly 18% CAGR. The trend reflects a deeper shift in how consumers, particularly younger ones, are buying, wearing and valuing jewellery.

Deloitte’s analysis shows that silver’s rise is tied as much to behaviour as to price. While gold remains India’s cultural and financial anchor, silver is increasingly being added as an 'everyday metal.'

Around 45% of Gen Z and millennials surveyed said they would prefer investing in silver jewellery, attracted by contemporary design, lower ticket sizes and the ability to make repeat purchases across daily wear, gifting and self-purchase occasions. Unlike gold, which is still closely linked to weddings and long-term investment, silver is being used to build a broader, more flexible jewellery wardrobe.