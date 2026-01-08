Silver Slump: MCX Rates Plunge By Rs 10,000 Intraday—Is White Metal Staring At Downside Risk?

Silver Slump: Silver prices continued to trade volatile and extended its losses on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 as investors braced for futures selling tied to a commodity index reshuffle, with a stronger US dollar adding pressure by making the metal costlier for overseas buyers.

Traders in global and domestic markets took to profit-booking. Meanwhile, the US dollar hovered near a one-month high as investors assessed mixed economic data ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report.