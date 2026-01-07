Silver Intraday Slump: MCX Rate Tumbles By Rs 8,000 From Record-High, ETFs Hit Day's Low — What To Expect

The US dollar hovers near a more than two-week high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said on Tuesday that aggressive US interest rate cuts are needed this year to keep the economy moving forward.

On the other hand, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said further interest rate changes will need to be "finely tuned" to incoming data. Wall Street is pricing in two benchmark interest rate cuts this year. ''December FOMC minutes suggest officials remain divided on timing and scale of rate cuts,'' said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Investors watch out for the ADP employment data due later in the day. Market participants will also keenly watch out for US non-farm payroll data on Friday for further clues on monetary policy. The non-yielding assets such as gold and silver tend to perform well in low-interest-rate conditions and during periods of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

Notably, the risk premium triggered by the US-Venezuela crisis has lifted the safe haven appeal of precious metals in trade after a historic run in 2025. Hence, gold and silver began the year on bullish sentiments.

''Silver's surge was buoyed further by China’s silver export controls and Trump’s threats to resource-rich nations like Greenland, Cuba, and Mexico following strikes on Venezuela, underscoring intensifying competition for critical resources,'' added Chainwala of Kotak Securities.