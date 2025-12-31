Fed Minutes Show Most Officials Expect Additional Rate Cuts

Most Federal Reserve officials saw additional interest-rate reductions as appropriate so long as inflation declines over time, though they remained divided over when and how far to cut, a record of the central bank’s December meeting showed.

Minutes of the Dec. 9-10 Federal Open Market Committee gathering, released Tuesday in Washington, pointed to the difficulty policymakers faced in their most recent decision, which modestly reinforced expectations the Fed will hold rates unchanged when they meet again in January.

“A few of those who supported lowering the policy rate at this meeting indicated that the decision was finely balanced or that they could have supported keeping the target range unchanged,” the minutes, released Tuesday in Washington, said.

Following the minutes’ release, the likelihood of a January cut based on federal funds futures contracts dropped slightly to about 15%.

The vote in favour of a cut from a finely divided committee showed Chair Jerome Powell’s continued influence, according to Stephen Stanley, chief US economist at Santander US Capital Markets.

“The Committee could easily have gone either way, and the fact that the FOMC eased is clear evidence that Chairman Powell pushed for a cut,” Stanley said in a note to clients.

Officials earlier this month voted 9-3 to lower their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the third straight time, to a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Governor Stephen Miran voted against the action in favor of a half-point cut, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City’s Jeff Schmid dissented in favor of keeping rates unchanged.

Rate projections for 2025 pointed to an even deeper split among the larger group of 19 policymakers. Six officials signalled their opposition to the rate reduction by recommending the benchmark rate should stand at 3.75% to 4% at the end of this year — where it stood before the December meeting.

In line with those projections, the minutes showed that some officials believed “it would likely be appropriate to keep the target range unchanged for some time after a lowering of the range at this meeting.”

While the median rate projection from officials released after the meeting pointed to one quarter-point cut in 2026, individual projections ranged widely. Investors expect at least two reductions in the coming year.