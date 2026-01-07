Gold Vs Silver: US Attack On Venezuela Lifts Safe Haven Appeal — Which Precious Metal Should You Bet On?

If tensions increase and US escalates through a further military strike on Venezuela, it would create another significant geopolitical shock. Experts believe that would likely create a more protracted conflict and would impact investor behaviour and influence gold and silver well into 2026.

''Such an escalation would heighten global risk aversion, particularly given Venezuela’s strategic role in global energy markets and its alliances with non-Western powers such as China,'' said analysts at VT Markets.

Gold traditionally benefits from geopolitical stress due to its status as a safe-haven asset, and a US-Venezuela conflict could accelerate central bank and institutional demand as investors seek protection against currency volatility, sanctions risk, and potential disruptions to global trade.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead, VT Markets predicts that the impact on silver would be more complex. In the short term, rising uncertainty would mean silver moves higher alongside gold, but its position linked to strong industrial demand means that prolonged instability or a slowdown in global growth could weigh on price relative to gold.