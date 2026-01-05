Maduro Captured After US Strikes: What Next For Venezuela? Here's All You Need To Know

Trump has stated unequivocally that the US will take control of the South American country. His Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has supported this position, noting — as cited by CBS News — that “the president always retains optionality on anything and on all of these matters.”

Rubio added, according to Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, that Trump “certainly has the ability and the right under the Constitution of the United States to act against imminent and urgent threats against the country.”

However, the reality on the ground remains different for now. Senior officials in Maduro’s government continue to hold authority within the country, Reuters reported.

“The unity of the revolutionary force is more than guaranteed, and here there is only one president, whose name is Nicolas Maduro Moros. Let no one fall for the enemy’s provocations,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said in an audio message shared by the ruling PSUV socialist party.

At present, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is also the oil minister, has assumed responsibilities as interim president with the approval of Venezuela’s top court.

Trump has previously issued a warning to her, telling The Atlantic that Rodriguez could “pay even a bigger price than Maduro if she doesn’t do what’s right,” after she publicly denied his claim that she was willing to cooperate with the US.