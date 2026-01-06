ADVERTISEMENT
US Venezuela News LIVE: Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In As Venezuela’s Interim President Amid Maduro Trial
Venezuela’s Vice President and Oil Minister, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as interim president on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of US-Venezuela relations after the arrest of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by the Trump administration. Maduro's commenced on Monday at Manhattan federal court, following his capture in a dramatic US military operation on Saturday. Maduro, who was detained along with his wife, Cilia Flores, made his first court appearance and entered a plea of not guilty.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
US Venezuela News LIVE: Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In As Venezuela’s Interim President Amid Maduro Trial
Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of US-Venezuela relations after the arrest of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by the Trump administration.
Maduro's commenced on Monday at Manhattan federal court, following his capture in a dramatic US military operation on Saturday. Maduro, who was detained along with his wife, Cilia Flores, made his first court appearance and entered a plea of not guilty.
Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Vice President and Oil Minister, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as interim president on Monday. The appointment comes amid widespread protests across the country.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT