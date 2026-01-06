US Venezuela News LIVE: Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In As Venezuela’s Interim President Amid Maduro Trial

Hello, and welcome to NDTV Profit's coverage of US-Venezuela relations after the arrest of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by the Trump administration.

Maduro's commenced on Monday at Manhattan federal court, following his capture in a dramatic US military operation on Saturday. Maduro, who was detained along with his wife, Cilia Flores, made his first court appearance and entered a plea of not guilty.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Vice President and Oil Minister, Delcy Rodríguez, was sworn in as interim president on Monday. The appointment comes amid widespread protests across the country.