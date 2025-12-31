Dollar Set For Worst Year Since 2017 With Fed Drama Center Stage

“The biggest factor for the dollar in first quarter will be the Fed,” said Yusuke Miyairi, a foreign-exchange strategist at Nomura. “And it’s not just the meetings in January and March, but who will be the Fed Chair after Jerome Powell ends his term.”

With at least two rate reductions priced in for next year, the US’s policy path diverges from some of its developed peers, further dimming the dollar’s appeal.

The euro has surged against the greenback as benign inflation and a coming wave of European defense spending keep rate-cut bets close to zero. In Canada, Sweden and Australia, meanwhile, rates traders are wagering on hikes.

The dollar gauge rose as much as 0.2% Wednesday after Labor Department data showed applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week to one of the lowest levels this year. The greenback index was still on track to finish December down about 1%.

This month, a brief period of bullish positioning on the dollar reverted to the more pessimistic stance that’s dominated since the April tariffs fueled concerns about the US economy, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the week ending Dec. 16 show.

For now, it’s all about the Fed and who steps into replace Jerome Powell, whose term as chair is set to end in May.