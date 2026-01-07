Silver Briefly Surpasses Nvidia To Become World’s Second-Largest Asset Again

Silver’s meteoric rally continued this week, propelling the white metal past Nvidia, albeit briefly, to claim the spot as the world’s second-largest asset by market capitalisation, behind only gold. Prices eased to $79 an ounce, but silver’s market value still crossed $4.48 trillion, underscoring the scale of its surge.

For perspective, here’s the hierarchy at the time of over-taking by market value:

Gold: $31.3 trillion

Silver: $4.57 trillion

Nvidia: $4.559 trillion

Apple: $3.89 trillion

Alphabet: $3.79 trillion

Silver’s ascent is remarkable not just because it overtook Nvidia — the poster child of the AI boom — but because it has outperformed nearly every major asset class in 2025.