Commodity, Ideology, Governance—The Divide Between Chile And Venezuela | The Reason Why

On the other hand, Chile spent years overcoming the resource curse. Here are three major reforms it carried out:

1. Diversifying exports

Economic diversification was the best reform. Between the 1960s and the late 2000s, it managed to increase its exports of wine, fruit, salmon, and manufactured goods while reducing the share of commodities. It even diversified its customer base: from slow-growing advanced economies to faster-growing emerging markets.

2. Reforms in government finances

Chile set up the Copper Stabilisation Fund in 1985. The idea was simple: save extra money when copper prices were high and use those savings when prices dropped. In 2001, it introduced a rule which capped the amount the government could spend every year.

It was based on the average copper price and the country’s long-term economic growth, not the revenue. These reforms helped build buffers, kept exchange rates and prices stable. Venezuela also created a similar fund, but it didn’t work as expected.

3. Exchange rate reforms

Chile shifted to a floating exchange rate in 1999 after repeated crises showed that defending the peso was amplifying shocks. Markets then set the peso’s value, mainly reflecting the copper cycle. The exchange rate, therefore, became the shock absorber for external events, limiting the impact on growth, employment, and inflation.