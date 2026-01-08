Silver's Golden Wings — Rally To Hold Through H1 And Correct In H2, Predicts HSBC

Silver’s historic rally is going steady, calming down from the historic highs it hit in 2025 — but its next act may be far less linear. According to a fresh outlook from HSBC Global Research, the metal is likely to remain buoyant through the first half of 2026 before facing a meaningful correction in the latter part of the year as supply responses kick in and demand cools.

HSBC expects silver prices to stay elevated in the near term, supported by lingering tightness in physical markets, strong investment flows and gold’s continued strength.