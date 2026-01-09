Gold, Silver Rates On Jan 9— Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
Gold prices dropped across major Indian cities on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, Gold pressured by a strong US dollar and reduced safe-haven demand.
Today, the yellow metal is trading at Rs 137,930 while the white metal is at Rs 2,42,940, according to Bullions website.
Gold Rates Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,37,930 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar upward trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,37,750. Both cities have outpaced the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,37,700.
The southern markets, however, continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,38,330, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,38,150 and Rs 1,38,040 respectively, further widening the price gap between the southern hubs and the capital.
Silver Rates Today`
Silver rallied even more than gold levels with an Indian average at Rs 2,42,940. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,42,500 in Mumbai, according to Bullion's website.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,42,080 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,43,800 and Rs 2,42,880 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
The price of silver is Kolkata is Rs 2,42,170, and in Bengaluru at Rs 2,42,690.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 137,930
Delhi: Rs 1,37,700
Bengaluru: Rs 1,38,040
Chennai: Rs 1,38,330
Hyderabad: Rs 1,38,150
Kolkata: Rs 1,37,750
Pune: Rs 1,37,930
Gold And Silver Rates In International Market
Gold prices stabilised around $4,473.34 per ounce, influenced by a stronger US dollar and anticipation of crucial US economic data. This data, particularly the non-farm payroll report due on Friday, will likely impact interest rate policy decisions this year.
After a 3.4% weekly rise, gold faced downward pressure following unexpectedly strong US initial jobless claims. Meanwhile, silver dropped 0.8% to $76.37, despite being on track for a weekly gain, reports Bloomberg.