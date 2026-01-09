Gold, Silver Rates On Jan 9— Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,37,930 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar upward trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,37,750. Both cities have outpaced the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,37,700.

The southern markets, however, continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,38,330, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,38,150 and Rs 1,38,040 respectively, further widening the price gap between the southern hubs and the capital.