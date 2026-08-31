Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec Pharmalab vs Skyways Air IPO: Which Will List At Higher Premium?

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO is set to lead the listing premium race, with the latest grey market premium indicating an 81.13% upside over its issue price, outperforming Skyways Air Services (28.62%) and Symbiotec Pharmalab (24.29%) based on the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) trends.

Shares of Hy-Tech Engineers, Symbiotec Pharmalab, and Skyways Air Services are set to make their stock market debut on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 1. With all three IPOs set to list on September 1, investors are tracking GMP trends to assess which issue could deliver the strongest debut and the highest potential per-lot gain.

Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways IPO GMP Comparison

IPO GMP Upper Price Band Estimated Listing Price Implied Listing Gain Hy-Tech Engineers Rs 43 Rs 53 Rs 96 81.13% Symbiotec Pharmalab Rs 240 Rs 988 Rs 1,228 24.29% Skyways Air Rs 39.5 Rs 138 Rs 177.5 28.62%

Hy-Tech Engineers is also significantly ahead on subscription demand, with its issue subscribed 244.41 times, compared with 71.26 times for Symbiotec Pharmalab and 71.25 times for Skyways Air Services.

Investors are closely analysing the grey market premium figures for indications of implied listing gains as listing draws near.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Expected Listing Price

Hy-Tech Engineers shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 43 as of 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 53 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 96 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to an 81.13% listing upside from the upper issue price.

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO Details

Issue Size & Details: The Rs 135.73-crore public offer includes a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an OFS of Rs 75.73 crore. The issue saw overwhelming demand, getting subscribed 244.41 times.

Business Profile: Hy-Tech Engineers operates in the engineering sector, manufacturing specialised iron and steel products.

Share allotment was finalised on Aug. 28, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sep. 1.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Expected Listing Price

Symbiotec Pharmalab shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 240 as of 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 988 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 1,228 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to a 24.29% listing upside from the upper issue price.

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO Details

Issue Size & Details: The Rs 1,757-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an OFS of Rs 1,607 crore. Overall subscription stood strong at 71.26 times.

Business Profile: Symbiotec Pharmalab is a research-driven pharmaceutical player specialising in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Share allotment was finalised on Aug. 28, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sep. 1.

Skyways Air Services IPO Expected Listing Price

Skyways Air IPO's latest grey market premium stands at Rs 39.5 as of 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31. Adding the Rs 39.5 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 138 gives an implied listing price of Rs 177.5. This translates into an implied listing gain of 28.62% over the upper issue price.

Skyways Air Services IPO Details

Issue Size & Details: The Rs 582.80-crore book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 398.80 crore and an OFS of Rs 184 crore. The issue was subscribed 71.25 times.

Business Profile: Skyways Air Services is an Indian logistics solutions provider offering end-to-end global freight forwarding and supply chain solutions.

Share allotment was finalised on Aug. 28, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Sep. 1.

Hy-Tech Engineers vs Symbiotec vs Skyways Air IPO: Which Issue Will List At Higher Premium

Based on the latest GMP, Hy-Tech Engineers has the highest implied listing upside and potential per-lot gain among the three IPOs.

Hy-Tech Engineers: Rs 12,169 per lot (Rs 43 GMP × 283 shares)

Skyways Air Services: Rs 3,950 per lot (Rs 39.50 GMP × 100 shares)

Symbiotec Pharmalab: Rs 3,600 per lot (Rs 240 GMP × 15 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

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