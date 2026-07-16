Best and Worst Defence Stocks Today: Cyient DLM Jumps, MTAR Tech Leads Losers

India's defence sector has remained in focus amid rising domestic manufacturing, export opportunities and a robust order pipeline.

In the past year, the Nifty India Defence Index surged over 10.4% during the day's trading, while Nifty 50 was down by 4.25% during the period.

However, today, the sector has come under pressure as most of the defence stocks are trading in the red, with MTAR Technologies and Data Patterns leading the fall, while Cyient DLM has gained above 8% during intraday trade, followed by.

The Nifty India Defence index was down by 0.07% around 12:15 pm today, trading around the 9,324 level, down from its previous close at 9,331.05.

Worst Performing Defence Stocks Today

MTAR Technologies has been one of the worst defence performers of the day, declining over 4.99% on Thursday. The stock has gained over 300% in the past year, but has been down for over a month.

Data Patterns also lost around 1.5%, declining to Rs 4,115 apiece on NSE today. Similar to MTAR Tech, Data Patterns also gained over 42% in the past year, but has been down over a month by over 8%. The company scheduled its next annual general meeting on Friday, July 31, 2026, as intimated in an exchange filing dated 9 July.

Paras Defence, Astra Micro, and Axiscades Technologies are the other defence players which are down by 1.4%, 1.2%, and 2.1% respectively.

Both Astra Micro and Paras Defence have gained around 72% and 48% respectively in the past year, and contrary to the other two defence majors above, these two also gained during the past thirty days as well. During the past month, Astra Micro gained 16.39%, while Paras Defence rose 9.93%.

Investors booking profit after a strong rally over a year has put the sector under pressure today.

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Best Defence Performers of the Day

Even though the overall sector has been in the red, there are a few defence players which are trading in green today.

Cyient DLM is leading with 7.4% gains in the intraday session today. The stock is trading at Rs 578.5 apiece on the NSE, gaining 40 points from its previous close. The stock has rallied over 39.44% since the beginning of 2026, and during the preceding 12 months, it gained over 19.5%.

The company announced its next board meeting to be held on 21 July 2026 to consider the financial results of the quarter ended on 30 June 2026.

The next top performer within the defence space was Dynamatic Technologies, up 2.6% around 1 pm today, giving a certain amount of support to the sector. During the past year, the stock rose over 44% but has been declining over the past month now.

Solar Industries also gained around 1.35% during the day. In the previous one year, the stock gained over 21%, while in the last month, it gained over 9%. This company has also fixed its next annual general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 11 August 2026.

Hindustan Aeronautics rose marginally by 0.82%, but had been under pressure for a year, declining over 8% during the past year. HAL announced a final dividend for the fiscal 2026, for which the record date has been fixed as 14 August 2026.

“The final dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in the AGM,” the company said in an exchange filing.

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