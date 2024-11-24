IPO Rush: NTPC Green Energy To Debut, Enviro Infra Engineers And Seven SME Issues Active

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is set to debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday after its highly anticipated maiden public issue. The Rs 10,000-crore initial public offering was entirely a fresh issue of approximately 92.6 crore shares.

The IPO, the third-largest in India this year, closed for subscription on Friday, with 2.42 times subscription. As with most IPOs this year, frenzied retail investors (3.44 times) led the subscription. Of the total issue size, 75% was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and 10% for retail investors.

Life Insurance Corp., the country's largest domestic institution, plans to participate further in NTPC Green Energy's IPO, having already subscribed to the anchor book, according to people aware of the matter. The insurer, which manages the largest asset corpus in India, is doubling down on its investment in the NTPC subsidiary.

NGEL intends to use 75% of the IPO proceeds, amounting to Rs 7,500 crore, to repay debt. This includes Rs 4,000 crore planned for repayment in the current financial year and Rs 3,500 crore in the next. The remaining 25% will be allocated for general corporate purposes.