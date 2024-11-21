Lamosaic India IPO Opens For Subscription: Check GMP, Price Band, Offer Size And Other Key Details

Lamosaic India Ltd. Business

Lamosaic India sells flush doors, decorative laminates, acrylic sheets, printing paper(base) and plywood. The company's clients are primarily from the real estate and infrastructure industry and construction industry. The company's portfolio includes Flush Doors, Decorative Laminates, Acrylic Sheets, Printing Paper (Base) and Plywood. The company operates only in the state of Maharashtra. The company sells its products directly in the market through other sellers and also through its franchisee store located in Mumbai.

Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the money raised via the public issue for repaying its borrowings, meeting incremental working capital requirements and pursuing inorganic growth. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Financials

Lamosaic India Ltd. reported a revenue of Rs 55.64 crore in FY24, a 75% year-on-year rise from Rs 31.67 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s profit after tax (PAT) also surged nearly 102% to Rs 8.22 crore in FY24 from Rs 4.07 crore in FY23. In the quarter ending Sept 30, 2024, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 72.82 crore and net profit at Rs 10.76 crore.