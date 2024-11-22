C2C Advanced Systems IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Financials And Other Key Details

The C2C Advanced Systems IPO will remain open for bidding between November 22 and November 26.

Share allotment for the SME issue will be done on November 27.

The shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on November 28, while refunds will be initiated to non-allottees on the same day.

Shares of C2C Advanced Systems will likely be listed on November 29 on NSE SME platform, Emerge.