C2C Advanced Systems IPO Day 2: Check GMP, Subscription Status And More

C2C Advanced Systems IPO that opened for subscription on Friday, November 22 received a tremendous response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 27.19 times on Day 1 led by demand from retail investors and non-institutional buyers.

The C2C Advanced Systems Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of 43.84 lakh shares and the company aims to raise Rs 99.07 crore through this IPO.

Ahead of Day 2, here are all the important details about the C2C Advanced Systems IPO for investors looking forward to participating in the bidding process.