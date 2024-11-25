C2C Advanced Systems Postpones Listing, Gives IPO Investors Option To Cancel Bid

C2C Advanced Systems Ltd. postponed on Monday the listing of its equity shares after the Securities and Exchange Board of India ordered it to appoint independent auditors and get an independent report of financial accounts.

In a notice to the NSE, the company said it had already appointed the auditor and the report will come in two-three days,

The development comes after the initial public offering of the SME company attracted bids 108.02 times the offer. The shares were set to get listed on Nov. 29.

C2C Advanced Systems has provided IPO investors, including from the anchor portion, the option to withdraw their bids for shares before the allocation can happen. It will not issue any new subscription.

The last day for withdrawal of application or bids is Nov. 28 before 3 p.m.

"The National Stock Exchange will have a monitoring agency set up on usage of funds post listing. The IPO listing will be postponed till an independent auditor submits a report to NSE/SEBI," the notice said.

New Delhi-based C2C Advanced Systems, a provider of defence electronics solutions, had planned to raise Rs 99.1 crore through an public issue of 43.8 lakh shares at a share price of Rs 226 per share.