Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 22% So Far On Day 1

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd.’s initial public offering opened for subscription on the mainboard exchanges on Friday. The IPO was subscribed 0.22 times, or 22%, as of 10:36 a.m.

The water and wastewater management provider has set a price band of Rs 140-148 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum of 101 shares or in multiples thereafter.

The Delhi-based company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.86 crore equity shares or Rs 572.46 crore and an offer for sale of 52.68 lakh shares or Rs 77.96 crore by promoters, as per its red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

With over 4.39 crore shares on offer, the company aims to raise Rs 650.43 crore through the public issue.

Ahead of the IPO launch, Enviro Infra raised Rs 195 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. It allotted 1.31 crore shares at Rs 148 apiece to 22 anchor investors, according to an exchange filing.