NTPC Green IPO: LIC Likely To Invest Further In IPO After Anchor Investment
LIC had already invested Rs 500 crore in the anchor book of NTPC Green, in a rare participation.
India's largest domestic institution, Life Insurance Corporation of India, will participate additionally in the IPO of NTPC Green Ltd. after subscribing to the anchor book, according to people aware of the development. The state insurer which has the largest corpus of asset under management will double down its investment in the NTPC subsidiary. LIC had already invested Rs 500 crore in the anchor book of NTPC Green in a rare particip...
