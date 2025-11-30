Putin Visits India, Meesho IPO, RBI MPC, Winter Session — The Week Ahead
The first week of December will keep the Indian markets occupied with IPOs, monetary policy, Parliamentary proceedings and an important world leader's visit.
Here's a quick look at key events happening from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7.
Putin-Modi Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on a state visit to India on Dec. 4 and 5 and attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In addition to holding discussions, the visit will open an avenue for both countries to solidify the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', along with reviewing the progress of bilateral relations and exchanging views on the regional and global issues, according to the Indian government.
Putin's visit comes amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington after President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most Indian goods, half of which is a penalty for buying Russian oil.
Russia has been one of India's most critical defence partner. It also supports New Delhi's civilian nuclear programme.
Trump has criticised India's ties with Moscow, even as he attempts to "settle" the Ukraine War on mostly Russian terms. Putin is expected to discuss the war, besides energy and defence co-operation with Modi.
Meesho IPO
After a dull end to November, India's primary market will head into the final month of 2025 with a large IPO.
Meesho Ltd. will launch its Rs 5,421-crore IPO on Dec. 3 and close on Dec. 5. The price band has been set at Rs 105-Rs 111 per share.
The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,171 crore by existing investors such as Elevation Capital, Prosus, Peak XV, SoftBank, and others.
The stock will list on the NSE and BSE on Dec. 10.
Meesho, an online marketplace that is popular in smaller Indian cities, joins a growing list of companies tapping into India’s booming IPO market.
Two more IPOs — Aequs Ltd. and Vidya Wire Ltd. — will also hit D-Street next week.
RBI Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will hold the year's final meeting from Dec. 3 to 5 with the repo rate decision to be announced on the last day.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of subdued inflation, stable liquidity, and robust macroeconomic conditions. Expectations are high that the central bank will cut the repo rate by 25 basis points.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed MPC has held rates at 5.5% since August after a cumulative 100 bps of cuts in the first half of the year.
A sharp fall in food prices and GST rate cuts have driven consumer inflation to a record low of 0.25% in October, giving the central bank room to support weak consumption. The RBI's comfort level for inflation is 2%-6%.
At the same time, India's economy expanded faster-than-expected in the July-September quarter. A GDP print of 8.2%, the highest is six quarters, comes in the backdrop of US tariffs and geopolitical uncertainities.
Winter Session Of Parliament
The Winter Session of Parliament, beginning Dec. 1, is set to witness an extensive legislative push, with the government lining up at least ten major bills across key sectors. The Modi government will face both Houses with fresh confidence after the NDA's landslide victory in November's Bihar elections.
Among the big-ticket agenda, the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, the Markets Code Bill, and the Insurance Law Amendment Bill are slated for introduction.
The nuclear legislation is expected to draw significant attention as it proposes opening electricity generation in the atomic sector for private participation.
Among others, a politically sensitive proposal on the list is the Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, which would bring Chandigarh under Article 240, aligning its administration with Union Territories such as Lakshadweep and potentially reshaping its governance model.
The government will also move a Repealing and Amending Bill targeting more than 120 obsolete laws for removal, as part of its ongoing clean-up of the statute book.
HUL Demerger
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s demerger of Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd. will take effect on Dec. 1. The board has fixed Dec. 5 as the record date to determine the eligible shareholders entitled to receive equity shares of KWIL.
The share entitlement ratio is 1:1 which means one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 1 in KWIL will be given for everyone held in HUL.
The Kwality Wall's listing is anticipated in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, HUL executives told analysts during a recent earnings call.
HUL board approved the demerger of Kwality Wall's in January 2025 and the FMCG major had received regulatory approvals from BSE and NSE in May. Shareholders gave their nod to the plan in August.
Kwality Wall's owns famous ice cream brands like Cornetto, Magnum, Feast, Creamy Delight and more.