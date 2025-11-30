Putin Visits India, Meesho IPO, RBI MPC, Winter Session — The Week Ahead

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on a state visit to India on Dec. 4 and 5 and attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition to holding discussions, the visit will open an avenue for both countries to solidify the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', along with reviewing the progress of bilateral relations and exchanging views on the regional and global issues, according to the Indian government.

Putin's visit comes amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington after President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most Indian goods, half of which is a penalty for buying Russian oil.

Russia has been one of India's most critical defence partner. It also supports New Delhi's civilian nuclear programme.

Trump has criticised India's ties with Moscow, even as he attempts to "settle" the Ukraine War on mostly Russian terms. Putin is expected to discuss the war, besides energy and defence co-operation with Modi.