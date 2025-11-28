Meesho IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Next Week Launch

E-commerce platform Meesho Ltd. is set to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) on Dec. 3. The Bengaluru-based online marketplace competes with companies like Amazon and Flipkart to sell a range of products.

Within a decade of its launch, Meesho has turned into a household name in India, giving consumers access to a wide range of affordable products while offering sellers a low-cost platform to grow their businesses.

Ahead of its IPO launch, investors are closely watching the grey market premium (GMP) trends as they anticipate heavy demand for the issue. Here are key details about Meesho IPO’s offer size, price band and other details.