Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On Dec 4-5 — What's On The Agenda?

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India via an official statement on Friday. Putin will be in India to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

His visit comes after an official invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing relations between the two nations after Trump's punitive tariffs on India for purchasing oil from Russia.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from 04-05 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit", the statement by MEA read.

During his visit, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks which will be joined by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who will receive Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and host a banquet in his honour.

In addition to holding discussions, the visit will open an avenue for both countries to solidify the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', along with reviewing the progress of bilateral relations and exchanging views on the regional and global issues.