Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On Dec 4-5 — What's On The Agenda?
The Russian leader's visit was announced back in August during National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to Moscow, but the dates were not ascertained at the time.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India via an official statement on Friday. Putin will be in India to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
His visit comes after an official invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing relations between the two nations after Trump's punitive tariffs on India for purchasing oil from Russia.
"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from 04-05 December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit", the statement by MEA read.
During his visit, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks which will be joined by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who will receive Putin at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and host a banquet in his honour.
In addition to holding discussions, the visit will open an avenue for both countries to solidify the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', along with reviewing the progress of bilateral relations and exchanging views on the regional and global issues.
In September, Modi and Putin had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China where they held an hour long discussion in Putin's limousine.
The Prime Minister had also extended greetings to the Russian leader earlier in the month after Putin's aide Nikolai Patrushev called on him in Delhi and said that he is looking forward to hosting Putin next month.
India and Russia have seen strengthening relations over the years with Russia emerging as one of the top defence arms suppliers for India and India being one of the biggest importers of Russian crude oil.