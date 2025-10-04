India Eyes More S-400 Batches; Procurement on Agenda for Putin’s December Visit
This proposed military acquisition is expected to be a key agenda item during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in December.
India is looking into procuring additional batches of the highly effective S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, after the weapons proved to be "very effective" during a recent military exercise, "Operation Sindoor," according to people familiar with the matter.
The initial $5 billion deal for five units of the S-400 Triumf air defense systems was signed in October 2018, despite warnings from the U.S. regarding potential sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or the CAATSA.
So far, three squadrons have been delivered and integrated into India's air defense architecture. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh publicly hinted at the system's success, stating that the weapon "has done good" and acknowledged there is "a requirement to have more such systems." While he declined to confirm specific procurement plans.
He affirmed the system’s effectiveness, noting, "It has proved to be a good weapon system."
Sources indicate that beyond additional S-400 batches, India may also consider procuring the S-500 missile system, signaling a deeper commitment to integrating advanced Russian air defense technology.
(With inputs from PTI)