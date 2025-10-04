India Eyes More S-400 Batches; Procurement on Agenda for Putin’s December Visit

India is looking into procuring additional batches of the highly effective S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, after the weapons proved to be "very effective" during a recent military exercise, "Operation Sindoor," according to people familiar with the matter.

This proposed military acquisition is expected to be a key agenda item during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in December.

The initial $5 billion deal for five units of the S-400 Triumf air defense systems was signed in October 2018, despite warnings from the U.S. regarding potential sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or the CAATSA.