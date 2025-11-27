Meesho To Juniper Green: India’s Primary Market Gears Up For December IPO Blitz
Aero-engine components maker Aequs, e-commerce platform Meesho, and renewable firm Juniper Green Energy are among the key companies set to float their IPOs.
India's buzzing primary market is set to close 2025 on a record note, with several companies expected to float their initial public offerings in December. Among the notable companies set to open their IPOs are aero-engine components maker Aequs Ltd., e-commerce platform Meesho Ltd., and renewable firm Juniper Green Energy Ltd.
Aequs IPO
Aequs is set to be open between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. The issue comprises of fresh issue of Rs 670 crore and offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares.
The allotment for the Aequs IPO is expected to be finalised on Dec. 8 and the shares will list on BSE and NSE on Dec. 10.
The Bengaluru-based company is a manufacturer of aero-structure components and aero-engine components. However, over the years, it has expanded its product portfolio to include consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables for consumer clients.
Meesho IPO
Meesho plans to launch its IPO in the first half of December and is reportedly seeking a valuation of about Rs 53,000 crore. The SoftBank Group Corp.-backed firm is in talks with SBI Funds Management Ltd. for a pre-IPO placement, as per Bloomberg News.
The potential placement could alter the IPO size, estimated at about Rs 6,000 crore, they said.
The offering will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore, and an offer for sale of 175.7 million shares by existing investors, according to Bengaluru-based Meesho’s draft prospectus.
Meesho, an online marketplace that is popular in smaller Indian cities, joins a growing list of companies tapping into India’s booming IPO market.
Juniper Green Energy
Juniper Green Energy will be reportedly launching its Rs 3,000 crore IPO next month, which contains only a fresh issue.
The company is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects.
It has quickly expanded from its first 100-megawatt solar project in 2020 to a renewable portfolio of more than 7,800 megawatts covering solar, wind and hybrid projects supported by battery storage systems.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India this week also approved the IPO proposals of Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd., Amagi Media Labs Ltd. and Fractal Analytics Ltd.
The companies will now release their red herring prospectus, followed by a public advertisement regarding the IPO launch which will contain details regarding issue size, bidding period, price band, listing date, and more.
IPO Market Report Card 2025
Optimisim in India's capital markets is set to make 2025 a record year for fundraising via IPO. Over 90 IPOs raised over Rs 1.5 lakh crore by the end of November, making 2025 one of the best years for IPOs, though slightly below the peak set in 2024.
Offer for Sale (OFS) accounted for 63% of funds raised and fresh issues contributed 37%. This indicates existing shareholders, including promoters and foreign private equity investors, took advantage of the IPO buzz to make returns.
The OFS have consistently been higher than fresh issues across years.
The next year is also set to keep the IPO pipeline robust with at least 70 proposals under SEBI review for clearance.