Meesho To Juniper Green: India’s Primary Market Gears Up For December IPO Blitz

Aequs is set to be open between Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. The issue comprises of fresh issue of Rs 670 crore and offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares.

The allotment for the Aequs IPO is expected to be finalised on Dec. 8 and the shares will list on BSE and NSE on Dec. 10.

The Bengaluru-based company is a manufacturer of aero-structure components and aero-engine components. However, over the years, it has expanded its product portfolio to include consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables for consumer clients.