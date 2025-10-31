Trump-Xi Breakthrough, Lenskart IPO Buzz, Vodafone AGR Order, And More — The Week That Was

Strong domestic and global cues dominated the week that went by, with the headline that dominated newspapers globally was the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The leaders of the world's top two economies met in a South Korean town to iron out differences in trade that have roiled markets.

Back home, the telecom sector keenly watched the developments that may emerge from the Supreme Court order, which allows the Centre to reconsider the piling adjusted gross revenue dues of Vodafone-Idea.

Also, the cyclone in Bay of Bengal that caused devastation in Andhra Pradesh was also in focus.