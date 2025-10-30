'Why Target Lenskart?' Shankar Sharma Calls Valuation A 'Steal' Vs Paytm, Nykaa, Zomato IPOs

Amid fierce chatter over Lenskart's high valuation ahead of its IPO debut on Friday, veteran investor Shankar Sharma has offered a counter-narrative, arguing that the company's valuation is a 'steal' while alleging an 'organised campaign' against the eyewear retailer.

Sharma's statement comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over Lenskart's valuation, pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore. Many have pointed out the company's high price-to-sales multiple exceeding 10x and a high price-to-earnings ratio of 230x.

In a post on X, Sharma has argued that Lenskart's valuation is actually a 'steal' compared to IPOs of companies like Paytm, Nykaa, Eternal and PB Fintech.

"There is an organised campaign against Lenskart. At ~10x Sales, it's a steal compared to P/ sales valuations of Paytm, Nykaa, Zomato, PB, Car Trade, etc, who IPOd at 25-50x their revenues ( with plenty of losses too)," Sharma wrote on X.