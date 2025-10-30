AGR Verdict: Limited Relief Seen for Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Faces Setback

Telecom majors Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., and Indus Towers Ltd. have dawn focus after the Supreme Court's judgment on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues was made public, with analysts flagging limited room for relief.

The apex court this week allowed the central government to reconsider issues related to Vodafone Idea's adjusted gross revenue dues raised for the period up to fiscal year 2016-2017, offering a potential breather to the debt-laden telecom operator.

The order's Point 7 clarified that any relief package from the government can only be extended to the company and not to other players. This has been viewed as negative for Bharti Airtel, which still faces AGR liabilities estimated between Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore.

For Vodafone Idea and Indus Towers, Point 6 of the order stated that any claim is restricted only to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the financial year 2017.

Analysts believe this means even if relief is granted, it would apply only to the newer AGR demand of about Rs 9,450 crore, which represents just 12% of VI's total AGR dues and about 5% of its overall debt.

Market participants said the judgment dims hopes of broad-based relief for the telecom sector, reinforcing concerns around high leverage and regulatory uncertainty.