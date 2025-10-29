'Glasses Or Diamonds?': Lenskart's Rs 70,000 Crore Valuation Sparks Meme Fest On Internet

Lenskart Solutions, one of the leading eyewear retailer brand, is all set to make its debut with an initial public offering on Friday. However, Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and chief executive officer, has been facing flak over the high valuation fixed for his IPO-bound company.

Lenskart appears to be seeking a valuation that is significantly higher than its global peers. At the upper end of its price band, Lenskart’s market capitalisation on listing will be close to Rs 70,000 crore or $7.946 billion, based on financial year 2026 market cap data, according to NDTV Profit calculations.

The company's valuation metrics suggest a high premium, which is its price-to-earnings or P/E ratio. This is projected at 236.5 times for financial year 2025 and a massive 202.1 times for financial year 2026.

This received ridicule on social media with many questioning the high valuation. While one user questioned if the company is "selling glasses or diamonds", another said that if the company was valued at 50% discount, it would "still not be worth the price".