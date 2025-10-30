US-China Tariffs: Trump Announces 10% Tariff Cut On China After High-Stakes Meeting With Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump announced that the US will slash tariffs on China by 10%, among other key outcomes from a high-profile meeting that took place between Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea on Thursday.
The key announcements made by Trump following the meeting are:
US slashes China tariffs by 10%
Tariffs on China have been reduced to 47% from 57% on the fentanyl flow resolution.
China will invest in the US for building AI.
Have been talking to Russia about denuclearisation & China will be added to the discussions
• The US will soon sign a trade deal with China.
There is no roadblock on rare earths.
'I'll Go To China In April,' said Trump.
India Has Been Very Good On The Russian Oil Front
Meeting With Xi Was Amazing, Outstanding
Came To Conclusion On Many Important Points With China
Xi Agreed To Work On Stopping The Fentanyl Flow
Agreed To Reduce Fentanyl Tariffs To 10% Effective Immediately
China Talking To Nvidia And Others About Taking Chips
All Of The Rare Earths Have Been Settled
Going To Work Together On Ukraine
Spoke With Xi About Ukraine For A Long Time, Will Work Together
The high-profile meeting followed recent talks between senior officials from both countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, signalling a continued push toward resolving economic tensions.
During the meeting, President Xi expressed his willingness to work closely with the US, emphasising that China and the United States could accomplish more through cooperation.
He said, “China & the US can work together to accomplish more, and he is ready to continue working with Donald Trump.” Xi also said that he’s looking forward to solid US-China relations.
He stressed the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties and building a relationship based on friendship and mutual respect, even while acknowledging that occasional disagreements are natural. He said, Both nations don't always see eye-to-eye with us, but it is normal.
President Trump called Xi a “great leader of a great country” and referred to him as a friend. He expressed confidence in the future of US-China relations, saying, “I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time.”
As the meeting concluded, Trump departed South Korea aboard Air Force One, heading back to Washington without offering further comments. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping travelled to Gyeongju for the upcoming APEC summit, marking his first visit to South Korea in over a decade.