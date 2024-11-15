Swiggy Listing, Economic Numbers, Trump's Key Cabinet Officials — The Week That Was

The week ended on Nov. 14 saw significant global political and economic events that influenced market movements worldwide, including in India.

US President elect Donald Trump has appointed his key cabinet officials, including Pete Hegseth, Susie Wiles and Elon Musk, while gold prices have been falling due to the firming up of dollar.

Major companies like Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp have also reported their quarterly earnings in the previous week.