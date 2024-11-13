Swiggy Shares List On Dalal Street At Premium Of Nearly 8% Over IPO Price

The share price of Swiggy Ltd. listed on the BSE at Rs 412, marking a 5.64% premium from its issue price of Rs 390 on Wednesday. It debuted at Rs 420 on the National Stock Exchange at a 7.7% premium.

The IPO of the food-delivery company was subscribed 3.59 times on its final day of bidding led by institutional buyers.

Swiggy's Rs 11,327.4-crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 11.5 crore shares valued at Rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale of 17.5 crore shares amounting to Rs 6,828.4 crore. The food-delivery business raised Rs 5,085 crore by allocating 13.03 crore shares to high-profile anchor investors, including Fidelity and Blackrock, with sizeable participation from domestic investors.