October CPI Data: India's Retail Inflation Rises To 14-Month High At 6.21%

India's retail inflation remained above the central bank's target in October, driven by price rises in vegetables, fruits and oils and fats. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 6.21% last month, compared to 5.49% in September, according to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

A Bloomberg poll of economists had pegged the median inflation estimate at 5.9% for October.

The Reserve Bank of India targets retail inflation at 4%, with a tolerance level of two percentage points on either side.

On a sequential basis, inflation rose by 1.34% in October.

The jump in retail inflation was led by vegetables, with prices soaring 42.18% year-on-year compared to 35.99% in September.

Urban inflation rose from 4.62% to 5.62%, while in rural areas, prices rose by 6.68% compared to 5.12% in the same month last year.