What Is DOGE? US Department To Be Led By Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy In New Trump Administration

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is a newly proposed arm within the upcoming administration under Donald Trump. It was proposed first by Elon Musk and then championed by Trump as a way of revamping government bureaucracy and cutting inefficiencies in the system. The acronym DOGE sounds similar to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which is often supported by Musk.

In a statement, Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy will be responsible for cutting wasteful expenditures and slashing excess regulations to pave the way for his ‘Save America’ movement.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies— Essential to the 'Save America' Movement,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how exactly the department would work. However, Trump went on to say that DOGE could be the 'Manhattan Project' of recent times.

The Manhattan Project was a research and developmental programme led by the US along with the UK and Canada to produce the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

“I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the federal bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans. Importantly, we will drive out the massive waste and fraud which exists throughout our annual $6.5 trillion of government spending,” Trump said.

He noted that the Ramaswamy and Musk-led department would put long-term Republican dreams into reality as it would “provide advice and guidance from outside of government”. This may mean that the department’s role will be informal.