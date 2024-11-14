Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Highest Ever Revenue, Profit On Sales Revival

The quarterly performance came on the back of 15.2 lakh motorcycles and scooters sold in the three months through September, as against 14.6 lakh units in the year-ago. That shows a 7.35% growth on an annual basis. At Rs 1,456 crore, the company’s parts, accessories and merchandise business also clocked its highest ever quarterly revenue.

“Our strong focus on cash management has resulted in us delivering a strong cash flow, strengthening our financial position even further,” Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer at Hero MotoCorp, said in a statement accompanying the earnings.

“The recently concluded festive season saw us clocking our highest ever retail sales at 16 lakh units, backed by higher demand from the rural sector,” he said. “We believe that the strong monsoon will help the momentum in the industry going forward. The fundamentals look good for the Indian economy in general and the two-wheeler industry in particular.”

During the quarter, Hero MotoCorp invested a further Rs 123.83 crore in Ather Energy Ltd., which has since filed draft papers for an initial public offering. The Delhi-based company, at present, holds 37.20% stake in the Bengaluru-based EV maker.

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp shares rose 1.84% to Rs 4,604.30 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.14% lower at 77,580.31 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.