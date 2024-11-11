ONGC Q2 Results: Revenue Down Over 5%, Profit Flat Due To Deferred Tax

Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s net profit saw a 0.69% uptick in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The state-run crude oil producer's consolidated net profit rose 0.69% sequentially to Rs 9,878.44 crore in the quarter-ended September, compared to Rs 9,810 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The marginal uptick in profits was on the back of higher deferred taxes at Rs 459.82 crore, which helped reduce total taxes payable.