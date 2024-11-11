ONGC Q2 Results: Revenue Down Over 5%, Profit Flat Due To Deferred Tax

NDTV ProfitEarningsONGC Q2 Results: Revenue Down Over 5%, Profit Flat Due To Deferred Tax
ONGC's Q2 crude oil production remained flat, while natural gas production declines 2.1% on an annual basis.

11 Nov 2024, 08:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>State-run ONGC recorded a 0.69% net profit rise to Rs 9,878.44 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by deferred tax adjustments amidst declining revenues and Ebitda.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>(Representational image/Source: ONGC)</p></div>
State-run ONGC recorded a 0.69% net profit rise to Rs 9,878.44 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by deferred tax adjustments amidst declining revenues and Ebitda. (Representational image/Source: ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corp.'s net profit saw a 0.69% uptick in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The state-run crude oil producer's consolidated net profit rose 0.69% sequentially to Rs 9,878.44 crore in the quarter-ended September, compared to Rs 9,810 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The marginal uptick in profits was on the back of higher deferred taxes at Rs 459.82 crore, which helped reduce total taxes payable.

ONGC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 5.78% at Rs 1.58 lakh crore crore vs Rs 1.68 lakh crore

  • Ebitda down 5.18% at Rs 20,506.84 crore vs Rs 21,626.55 crore

  • Margin at 12.95% vs 12.87% up 8 bps

  • Net profit up 0.69% at Rs 9878.44 crore vs Rs 9810.18 crore

ONGC's fall in revenues in Q2FY25 was on the back of a decrease in revenues across all its segments during the quarter.

The company's fall in Ebitda was on the back of higher costs of materials consumed, employee benefit expenses, exploration well costs, and other expenses.

