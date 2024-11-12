Hyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Slips 16%, Revenue Down 8%
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. saw a 16% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,338 crore for Q2 FY25, while revenue dropped by 8.3% to Rs 16,876 crore due to weaker sales.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. reported declines in key financial metrics in its maiden quarterly results as lacklustre sales weighed.
Standalone net profit of the Creta maker fell 16% over the year-ago period to Rs 1,338 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that fell 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 16,876 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Hyundai India Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 8.3% at Rs 16,876 crore vs Rs 18,409 crore
Ebitda down 11% at Rs 2,138 crore vs Rs 2,400 crore
Ebitda margin down 30 basis points at 12.7% vs 13%
Net profit down 16% at Rs 1,338 crore vs Rs 1,602 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Hyundai India, just last month, launched the country's largest initial public offering to a lacklustre listing. Retail investors had bought only about half the portion reserved for them in IPO.
The Seoul-listed parent has had a lacklustre quarter itself.
On Oct. 24, Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. reported July-September profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates as tepid vehicle sales around the globe and expanded geopolitical risks eroded earnings.
Operating profit was 3.58 trillion won ($2.6 billion) for the three months to September, down 6.5% from a year earlier. That missed the 3.9 trillion won estimated by analysts. Sales rose 4.7% to 42.9 trillion won during the same period. The decline in earnings reflected a one-off expense of about 320 billion won related to preemptive warranty extensions.