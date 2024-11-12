Hyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Slips 16%, Revenue Down 8%

NDTV ProfitEarningsHyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Slips 16%, Revenue Down 8%
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. saw a 16% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,338 crore for Q2 FY25, while revenue dropped by 8.3% to Rs 16,876 crore due to weaker sales.

12 Nov 2024, 02:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Creta maker’s earnings for Q2 FY25 were impacted by sluggish sales and market challenges, with EBITDA down 11% at Rs 2,138 crore and a slight drop in EBITDA margin to 12.7%. (The Hyundai logo is pictured on the steering wheel of a car. Photo source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. reported declines in key financial metrics in its maiden quarterly results as lacklustre sales weighed.

Standalone net profit of the Creta maker fell 16% over the year-ago period to Rs 1,338 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that fell 8.3% year-on-year to Rs 16,876 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Hyundai India Q2 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue down 8.3% at Rs 16,876 crore vs Rs 18,409 crore

  • Ebitda down 11% at Rs 2,138 crore vs Rs 2,400 crore

  • Ebitda margin down 30 basis points at 12.7% vs 13%

  • Net profit down 16% at Rs 1,338 crore vs Rs 1,602 crore

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Hyundai India, just last month, launched the country's largest initial public offering to a lacklustre listing. Retail investors had bought only about half the portion reserved for them in IPO.

The Seoul-listed parent has had a lacklustre quarter itself.

On Oct. 24, Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. reported July-September profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates as tepid vehicle sales around the globe and expanded geopolitical risks eroded earnings.

Operating profit was 3.58 trillion won ($2.6 billion) for the three months to September, down 6.5% from a year earlier. That missed the 3.9 trillion won estimated by analysts. Sales rose 4.7% to 42.9 trillion won during the same period. The decline in earnings reflected a one-off expense of about 320 billion won related to preemptive warranty extensions.

