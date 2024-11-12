Hyundai India Q2 Results: Profit Slips 16%, Revenue Down 8%

Hyundai India, just last month, launched the country's largest initial public offering to a lacklustre listing. Retail investors had bought only about half the portion reserved for them in IPO.

The Seoul-listed parent has had a lacklustre quarter itself.

On Oct. 24, Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. reported July-September profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates as tepid vehicle sales around the globe and expanded geopolitical risks eroded earnings.

Operating profit was 3.58 trillion won ($2.6 billion) for the three months to September, down 6.5% from a year earlier. That missed the 3.9 trillion won estimated by analysts. Sales rose 4.7% to 42.9 trillion won during the same period. The decline in earnings reflected a one-off expense of about 320 billion won related to preemptive warranty extensions.