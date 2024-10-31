Rise With Profit: US Economic Data, India's Fiscal Deficit, TRAI Extension

Season’s greetings to you from all of us at NDTV Profit. May the season of lights be the start of a year filled with success and prosperity.

Let’s first look for the major cues from overseas. The US economy expanded at a robust pace in the quarter ended September, driven by consumer demand, which is the primary engine of growth in that economy. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualised after rising 3% in the previous quarter, according to the government’s initial estimate published yesterday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a growth of 2.9%.

Consumer spending, which comprises the largest share of economic activity, grew 3.7%, the most since early 2023.

In response, there was selling of equity and a further rise in bond yields. The equity benchmarks fell between 0.2% and 0.6% and the yield of the 10-year rose to 4.3%. The data gains significance ahead of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s meeting next week. Traders are now dialling back expectations of rapid fire rate cuts. And of course, there’s also the US Presidential Elections to think about. Voting is scheduled for Nov. 5.