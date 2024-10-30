L&T Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 7%, Beats Estimates
L&T's revenue from operations during the second quarter rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 61,555 crore.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 rose 7%, thereby beating the consensus estimate of analysts.
The net profit of India's largest engineering, procurement and construction company came in at Rs 4,113 crore in the July-September quarter, according to its exchange filing. This compares with the Rs 3,205-crore consensus estimates of analysts' tracked by Bloomberg.
L&T Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY):
Revenue from operations rose 21% to Rs 61,555 crore versus Rs 51,024 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57,621.54 crore).
Operating profit or Ebitda rose 13% to Rs 6,362 crore versus Rs 5,632 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,141 crore).
Ebitda margin contracted to 10.3% versus 11% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.7%).
Net profit was up 6.69% at Rs 4,113 crore versus Rs 3,855 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,205 crore).
Shares of L&T closed 0.77% higher at Rs 3,407.1 apiece on the BSE, as compared to a 0.53% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
(This is a developing story).