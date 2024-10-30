US Economy Expands At 2.8% Rate, Powered By Resilient Consumer

(Bloomberg) --The US economy expanded at a robust pace in the third quarter as households and businesses stood tall in the face of global headwinds and uncertainty ahead of the November election.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product increased at a 2.8% annualized after rising 3% in the previous quarter, according to the government’s initial estimate published Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 2.9% pace.

Consumer spending, which comprises the largest share of economic activity, advanced 3.7%, the most since early 2023.

At the same time, a closely watched measure of underlying inflation rose 2.2%, roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s target, figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed.

The report card for the world’s largest economy illustrates solid momentum in domestic demand as the Fed began unwinding its tightest monetary policy program in decades. It’s also the last before Election Day, as American voters size up the general snapshot of US economic activity against their own financial situation, which has been beset in recent years by a high cost of living.

GDP in the third quarter was restrained by volatile trade figures, which showed net exports subtracted 0.56 percentage point from the top line. Retailers stepped up imports of consumer goods as the quarter drew to a close on fears of a lingering dockworkers strike. Inventories also subtracted 0.17 percentage point.