Biocon Q2 Results: Profit Falls 84%, Misses Estimates

Biocon's net profit declined to Rs 27.1 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 172.7 crore in the year-ago period.

30 Oct 2024, 05:41 PM IST
The company's revenue rose 3.7% at Rs 3,590 crore in the second quarter.

File image of Biocon Research Centre in Bengaluru. (Photo Source: Company website)

Biocon Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 84.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The drugmaker's profit declined to Rs 27.1 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 172.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 24-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Biocon Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 3,590 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,623 crore).

  • Ebitda down 7.6% at Rs 685 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 741 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 19.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.5%).

  • Net profit down 84.3% at Rs 27.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24 crore).

Shares of Biocon closed 2.02% lower at Rs 320.4 apiece on the NSE, compared to 0.51% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story).

