Biocon Q2 Results: Profit Falls 84%, Misses Estimates
Biocon's net profit declined to Rs 27.1 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 172.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Biocon Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 84.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The drugmaker's profit declined to Rs 27.1 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 172.7 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 24-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Biocon Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 3,590 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,623 crore).
Ebitda down 7.6% at Rs 685 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 741 crore).
Ebitda margin at 19.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.5%).
Net profit down 84.3% at Rs 27.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24 crore).
Shares of Biocon closed 2.02% lower at Rs 320.4 apiece on the NSE, compared to 0.51% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story).