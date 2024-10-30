NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia's Eight Core Sectors Grow By 2% In September After Contracting In August
India's Eight Core Sectors Grow By 2% In September After Contracting In August

In August, the core sector output had declined for the first time in 42 months, as it had contracted by 1.6%.

30 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coal output rose 2.6% in September versus a fall of 8.1% in August. (Representative image. Photo Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Coal output rose 2.6% in September versus a fall of 8.1% in August. (Representative image. Photo Source: Unsplash)

India's eight core sectors saw a modest growth in September, led by refinery and cement.

The combined index of eight core industries grew by 2% in September, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday. This compares to the a contraction of 1.6% in August, which had marked the first decline in 42 months.

Eight Core Sectors' Growth (YoY)

  • Coal output rose 2.6% in September versus a fall of 8.1% in August.

  • Crude oil output fell 3.9% against a decline of 3.4% in the preceding month.

  • Natural gas output fell 1.3% after a fall of 3.6% previously.

  • Petroleum refinery output rose 5.8% after falling by 1% in the previous month.

  • Fertiliser production rose 1.9% versus a rise of 3.2% in the preceding month.

  • Steel output rose 1.5% after a rise of 3.9% in August.

  • Cement output 7.1% after a decline of 3% in the previous month.

  • Electricity output dropped 0.5% after a fall of 3.7% in the previous month.

